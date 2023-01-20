Shekhar Kapur on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan look: 'He could give heroes half his age a run for their money'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on the big screen with Pathaan and no doubt fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. While the trailer of the film has already created hype among fans, it is the actor’s stunning body transformation that has left everyone shocked. Pushing himself to the breaking point, Shah Rukh Khan has managed to get a chiselled body with abs which is now raising quite some eyebrows and has become a hot topic of discussion. While fans are already swooning over his hot bod, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has also joined the league and showered praises on the actor.

Taking to his Twitter, the acclaimed filmmaker posed a question while complimenting the actor for his looks. He wrote, “How does #ShahRukhKhan continue to look so amazing ? .. he could give heroes half his age a run for their money #PathaanTrailer.”

https://twitter.com/shekharkapur/status/1615641766715363330

Reacting to his tweet, director Sudhir Mishra also added a praiseful comment and wrote, “Is it because he’s extremely intelligent, has an incredible sense of humour, is charming, self-deprecatory but simultaneously has an enormous of self-respect?”

In the meantime, many of SRK’s fans agreed with him and continued with praises and compliments. A user wrote, “So true. He is really amazing”, while another fan wrote, “It’s his inner positivity which makes him glow And his hardwork ofc.” On the other hand, a section of users also called out the tweet stating that the actor has got ‘botox, hair implants, VFX, and makeup to look that good on the screen.

About Pathaan

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. Besides Pathaan, he also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan will hit theatres worldwide on 25 January.

The action-thriller film shows SRK in the role of a soldier as he fights for his motherland. The trailer gives glimpses of some high-octane action scenes. Speaking about Shah Rukh’s look in the film, director Siddharth Anand had earlier said that the team has worked quite hard to present him in a new way and different from his other films. The same is the case with Deepika Padukone who also rocks a very unique look in Pathaan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.