Kartik Aaryan has had a solid track record at the box-office. His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the only few blockbusters of last year. He kickstarts 2023 with Shehzada, remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars Kriti Sanon who looks smashing and a million bucks in the trailer. It’s all set for a February 10 release. The makers have unveiled the trailer and it does have something very massy and masaledar about it. Will it be able to live up to the original?

The trailer launch happened at Gaitey Galaxy cinemas, one of the most iconic halls of the country, the place that generates the loudest catcalls and wolf-whistles. They say if a film is a success here, it’s a success everywhere, especially in Mumbai. The film is all the more special for Aaryan since he makes his debut as a producer too.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the movie is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. The makers welcomed Aaryan, who also headlines the family action entertainer Shehzada, on board as producer.

“It’s been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it’s become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film. “Like us Kartik too believes in wide reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and Shehzada is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer,” they said in a media statement.

Rohit Dhawan, known for films such as Desi Boyz and Dishoom, has directed the film.

An Allu Arvind production, Shehzada is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Allu Entertainment. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, the film is set to be released February 10.

