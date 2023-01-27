Shehnaaz Gill turns 29: Take a look at some adorable pictures of the birthday girl with Sidharth Shukla
The two were seen together in Bigg Boss 13 and had a great fan following who lovingly called them 'SidNaaz'. However, the actress' world came crashing down after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla back in 2021.
We are all aware of the budding ‘romance’ between late actor Sidharth Shukla and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill since their Bigg Boss days. The two were seen together in Bigg Boss 13 and had a great fan following who lovingly called them ‘SidNaaz’. However, the actress’ world came crashing down after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla back in 2021. It definitely left an empty void inside her. While Shehnaaz is known for celebrating all her special occasions including her birthdays with Sidharth Shukla, things are not the same anymore. Well, this year too, as the singer-actress turns a year older, it is obvious that she’ll miss Shukla’s presence.
Today, on her 29th birthday, let’s take a look at some of their best pictures together:
Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill photos
Shehnaaz shared this picture on her Instagram handle with the caption – ‘Sidnaaz’.
These cute candid pictures are from their Bigg Boss days when the two shared an inseparable and special bond.
This is the poster of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s collaboration for the song ‘Shona Shona’ and it was loved by their fans.
Shehnaaz Gill’s heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla.
Notably, the two have a massive fan following and fans to date widely shared their pictures on social media. For the unversed, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on 2 September 2021 after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. While he was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, the doctors failed to revive him and declared him dead.
On the work front
After gaining fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill’s career took a total turnaround. After working in a few music videos, she is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was last seen with singer Guru Randhawa in the music video, ‘Moonrise’.
Besides, she also has her own talk show called ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’.
