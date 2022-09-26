Shefali Shah is out and out a true international face as she is completely unstoppable this year. The actress has time and again won hearts for her performances with projects like Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and now Delhi Crime 2. And now she is getting the due she deserves with back to back awards getting credited to her name. Shefali Shah has constantly proved her mettle on the screens with her chartbuster performance and now the actress is leaving her print of prestigious award shows.

The actress has given bang on performances in all her films. Her films have always managed to travel to the audience and now it’s time that the actress gets her due. With several international awards coming her way, Shefali Shah is an international face today. Her value has touched skies and there is no doubt why!!

Earlier, Shefali won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa‘ and recently she won two back to back international awards – was also awarded the Alberto Sordi Family Award and Apoxiomeno Award for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy. Later she also went on to win Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1. Looking at this, it seems like she has got no stop this year to shine bright with her impeccable performances.

On the work front, other than Delhi Crime 2, the actress will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

