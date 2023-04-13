Shefali Shah has shared a post straight from the heart on her Instagram account, recalling an encounter with a air hostess on a flight and the conversation that followed. Sharing a picture, she wrote- “The air hostess sweetly took my breakfast order and suggested I don’t keep anything on the side on my seat cause it can slip into the crevices. I’ve lost many things having not taken the advice in the past. I’m grateful for her kind advice and I did listen. She came back, I thought to reinstate the swallowing capacity of my seat but no. She came to appreciate my work and it was so heartwarming and wonderful to hear.”

She added. “She left me smiling to return yet again. This time to say- “me and the other crew didn’t even recognise you. You look so different than you do on screen, but love your work.” smiled and left. The ‘But’ planted a seed of doubt. Don’t know if what I saw in her eyes was appreciation, compassion, or sympathy. She almost seemed sorry for me. Not saying but meaning ‘Must be so deceiving and disappointing to look like someone and be appreciated for it but then in life waking up with your real self’. She came back with my breakfast serving me very sweetly. Ever smiling. She wasn’t mean atall she just seemed genuinely concerned at my genetics and awed by my make up and hair artists magical expertise.”

She continued, “My appetite had flown out of the sealed window at 1500 ft so I just sat with my coffee thinking maybe she meant I looked different as a character than Shefali does. Now that is a compliment. I want to look like a character, become the role I play. Thats my job, and that gives me immense pride. Atleast she left me with a choice of ambiguity. I could fill in the blanks as I wished.”

The actress then shared the one comment that left her amused. “The most epic one was years ago when one person said “T.V pe toh achi lagti hai”. I wasn’t angry I was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency. I wanted to give a smart one back “Atleast I clean up well, what are you going to do with this face you are stuck with”. but It didn’t seem worth it.”

She ended the post by saying, “To just make it clear I don’t wake up perfect. I am not a mannequin, nor a painting. I am REAL, as real as one can be.”

