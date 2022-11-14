Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused by as many as nine women of sexual misconduct in the wake of the MeToo movement that has been going on in the industry for the last four years. After names like Sherlyn Chopra, Saloni Chopra, Mandana Karimi, Rachel White, and Aahana Kumra, actress and model Sheela Priya Seth has accused him of sexual misconduct.

The actress and model, in a recent statement, spoke about meeting the filmmaker for a potential role and what happened next. According to a report by Jagran, the actress said, “I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback.”

She added, “He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood.”

Sajid Khan has been accused by as many as six women of sexual harassment right from the time the #MeToo movement began in India in 2018. However, the filmmaker’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has left netizens, especially women, angry and dismayed. There have been incessant demands for his immediate eviction. Ali Fazaltoo shared a story on his Instagram account, asking, or demanding rather, for Khan’s elimination with quick effect.

Singer Sona Mohapatra too expressed her disappointment through some tweets. One of her tweets read- “ He got ‘there’ & ‘here’ with allies, collaborator’s & a complicit fraternity; actors ‘woke’ when the ‘cause’,brands,corporates pay them money to give #India. Some ‘posture’ as ‘anti-establishment’ cus that’s convenient,cool. Champions of convenience & a caste system.“

Sherlyn Chopra, one of the victims of Sajid Khan’s perverse, shared a video along with this tweet with the hashtag Evict Sajid Khan- “ Hon’ble Union Minister, Shri @ianuragthakur ji, we all aggrieved women and those who oppose sexual exploitation, we request that the broadcast of #BigBoss show be canceled immediately. There can be no higher TRP rating than the dignity and safety of any woman! #EvictSajidKhan.”

