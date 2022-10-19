From Ali Fazal to Sherlyn Chopra, celebrities who have called out #MeToo accused and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has created an uproar on social media, with demands of his immediate eviction. Ali Fazal has too spoken up on the same.
Sajid Khan has been accused by as many as six women of sexual harassment right from the time the #MeToo movement began in India in 2018. However, the filmmaker’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has left netizens, especially women, angry and dismayed. There have been incessant demands for his immediate eviction. Ali Fazal too shared a story on his Instagram account, asking, or demanding rather, for Khan’s elimination with quick effect.
Singer Sona Mohapatra too expressed her disappointment through some tweets. One of her tweets read- “ He got ‘there’ & ‘here’ with allies, collaborator’s & a complicit fraternity; actors ‘woke’ when the ‘cause’,brands,corporates pay them money to give #India. Some ‘posture’ as ‘anti-establishment’ cus that’s convenient,cool. Champions of convenience & a caste system.“
He got ‘there’ & ‘here’ with allies, collaborator’s & a complicit fraternity; actors ‘woke’ when the ‘cause’,brands,corporates pay them money to give #India प्रवचन .Some ‘posture’ as ‘anti-establishment’ cus that’s convenient,cool. Champions of convenience & a caste system.🤟🏾🧚🏿♀️ https://t.co/wrhGftjBpi
— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 16, 2022
Sherlyn Chopra, one of the victims of Sajid Khan’s perverse, shared a video along with this tweet with the hashtag Evict Sajid Khan- “ Hon’ble Union Minister, Shri @ianuragthakur ji, we all aggrieved women and those who oppose sexual exploitation, we request that the broadcast of #BigBoss show be canceled immediately. There can be no higher TRP rating than the dignity and safety of any woman! #EvictSajidKhan.”
माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री, श्री @ianuragthakur जी से हम सभी पीड़ित महिलाएँ और वो लोग जो यौन शोषण का विरोध करते हैं, हमारी गुज़ारिश है कि #BigBoss शो के ब्रॉडकास्ट को तत्काल रद्द कर दिया जाए।
किसी भी महिला की गरिमा और सुरक्षा से बढ़कर कोई TRP रेटिंग नहीं हो सकती है! #EvictSajidKhan pic.twitter.com/Mt2zjMKHJM
— Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) October 19, 2022
Anchor and creator of Social Media Star Janice Sequeira wrote- “ I have woken up triggered and upset. It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo. have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY?“
I have woken up triggered and upset.
It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY?
— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) October 2, 2022
Will Salman Khan evict Sajid Khan from the show after all the furor? Reports suggest it may happen soon.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
No! Despite Sajid Khan, #MeToo is not a failure in India
In an era where we fetishize opinions we don’t own, the weekly ‘Moderate Mahila Mandate’ presents unadulterated and non-partisan views on what’s happening to women in India today.
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot disrespects doctor, says he isn’t qualified to treat him
As soon as he entered the room despite getting treated he was seen claiming to the doctor, “You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment.”
From Sherlyn Chopra to Aahana Kumra, how Sajid Khan was called out by multiple women for sexual harassment
The other names that spoke against his perverse are Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Jiah Khan’s sister, Mandana Karimi, and Simran Suri.