Sajid Khan has been accused by as many as six women of sexual harassment right from the time the #MeToo movement began in India in 2018. However, the filmmaker’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has left netizens, especially women, angry and dismayed. There have been incessant demands for his immediate eviction. Ali Fazal too shared a story on his Instagram account, asking, or demanding rather, for Khan’s elimination with quick effect.

Singer Sona Mohapatra too expressed her disappointment through some tweets. One of her tweets read- “ He got ‘there’ & ‘here’ with allies, collaborator’s & a complicit fraternity; actors ‘woke’ when the ‘cause’,brands,corporates pay them money to give #India. Some ‘posture’ as ‘anti-establishment’ cus that’s convenient,cool. Champions of convenience & a caste system.“

Sherlyn Chopra, one of the victims of Sajid Khan’s perverse, shared a video along with this tweet with the hashtag Evict Sajid Khan- “ Hon’ble Union Minister, Shri @ianuragthakur ji, we all aggrieved women and those who oppose sexual exploitation, we request that the broadcast of #BigBoss show be canceled immediately. There can be no higher TRP rating than the dignity and safety of any woman! #EvictSajidKhan.”

Anchor and creator of Social Media Star Janice Sequeira wrote- “ I have woken up triggered and upset. It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo. have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY?“

It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY? — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) October 2, 2022

Will Salman Khan evict Sajid Khan from the show after all the furor? Reports suggest it may happen soon.

