Shazia Iqbal's Bebaak, Atul Mongia's Awake to have separate screenings after removal from MAMI line-up, announces Anurag Kashyap

Director Shazia Iqbal's Bebaak and Atul Mongia's Awake, which were dropped from the 20th Jio Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Mumbai Film Festival will be screened separately, announced filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Twitter. The screening will be held on 30 October in Mumbai.

We are screening the two shorts “Awake”directed by Atul Mongia and “Bebaak” directed by Shazia Iqbal. This is an open invite to anyone who wants to see these films. There are three screening tomorrow night in Andheri. Please DM @shazarch and @⁨BarkhaSawhney⁩17 for Invites. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 29, 2018

Iqbal had previously penned a blog post regarding her short film's removal from the festival line up. "I was told over a phone call that my film Bebaak will be dropped from the festival programme because one of the producers is Anurag Kashyap. I was not told, but was supposed to understand, that since he is accused of ‘being complicit’ in a sexual harassment case (one of the partners at Phantom Films Vikas Bahl is accused of sexually assaulting a woman), our film has been disqualified," read the post.

MAMI officials had in a statement told IANS that this decision was taken in light of the current #MeToo movement.

"It is a tough time for the film industry and our hearts go out to the filmmakers whom we may have disappointed by our decision to not screen their films at this edition. However, at MAMI we are in solidarity with #MeToo, and we stand by our decision because there is a larger movement that has begun. We request understanding from the filmmakers and the many people involved with making these films."

Mongia's short film had been produced by Vikramaditya Motwane, who like Kashyap is also the founding members of the now dissolved Phantom Films. The production house came under fire when a former employee had accused director Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment.

Kashyap was also named as an alleged accomplice in the sexual harassment row and has announced that he was stepping down from his duties as the board member of MAMI.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 17:47 PM