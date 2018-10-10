You are here:

Anurag Kashyap steps down as MAMI board member; tweets, 'I feel like just apologising for being a man'

FP Staff

Oct,10 2018 11:06:17 IST

After being named as an alleged accomplice in the Vikas Bahl sexual harassment row, Anurag Kashyap, stepped down from his duties as the board member of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI), according to his tweets. The director and producer had been on the board of MAMI since its inception.

After this announcement, the filmmaker also posted several tweets in light of recent events.

Bahl, who stands accused of sexually harassing a former Phantom employee, has issued a legal notice to the founders of Phantom Films Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, stating that both filmmakers had used MeToo as an opportunity to defame him. The notice also said that Kashyap bribed another employee of Phantom to make these allegations against Bahl and that there was no personal agenda behind it.

Anurag Kashyap. Image from Twitter.

In a statement released by the director and producer on 7 October, Kashyap said that he was bound by the studio's contract which had prevented him from removing Bahl from his position at Phantom over accusations of sexual harassment and added that at the time the woman had refused to go public with her charges.

However, following the turn of events, the production house found jointly by Kashyap, Bahl, Motwane and Madhu Mantena announced news of its dissolution as the survivor came out with the account of the harassment she suffered under Bahl for nearly two years. Kashyap was also accused by the survivor of not taking adequate action against Bahl despite being personally aware of the incident.

