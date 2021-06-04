Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler will be seen playing pivotal roles in the sequel, alongside Levi.

Director David F Sandberg shared the first teaser of the much-awaited Shazam! Fury of the Gods on his Twitter account on 3 June. It features the silhouette of Zachary Levi in a new superhero suit. The 17-second video ends with Levi humorously asking, "Why is it so dark? Probably would have been a good idea to have, like, one light on."

Sandberg posted the teaser with the caption, "Coming soon…ish" and has left fans eagerly waiting for the film's release.

In the sequel to the 2019 hit Shazam!, Levi returns as the child-at-heart superhero. While very little has been revealed in the video, reports suggest that Levi’s new suit will feature some changes, such as a gold band around his waist and a smaller lightning bolt emerging out of his neckline.

Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler will be seen playing pivotal roles in the sequel. Mirren will play Hespera and Liu will be seen as her sister, Kalypso. While not much has been said about Zegler’s character, it will likely be connected to the characters played by Mirren and Liu.

This is not the first time Mirren will be featuring in an action movie franchise. Previously, she was also a part of F9: The Fast Saga, where she played the character of Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw. She also played an assassin in the RED franchise.

Shazam! was a success at the box office, collecting $366 million globally. DC Films and New Line are producing Shazam! Fury of the Gods which is expected to release in June 2023. Apart from the Shazam! sequel, New Line also has Black Adam in the pipeline. For this project, Dwayne Johnson has been cast as the classic Shazam! villain.