Shazam sequel to be titled Fury of God, actor Zachary Levi announces at DC Fandome

Shazam: Fury of the Gods was originally scheduled to release in April 2022, but was pushed to November 2022 after the coronavirus outbreak.

The much-anticipated sequel to Shazam!, the Zachary Levi-headlined superhero film, has been titled Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Levi and director David F Sandberg made the announcement during the DC FanDome virtual convention.

Also present at the convention were Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good and Adam Brody. New Line is developing the sequel with Henry Gayden returning to write the film, along with Peter Safran producing.

The film's official account also tweeted the title

BREAKING #DCFANDOME NEWS: The title of the #SHAZAM! sequel was just announced at #DCFanDome⚡️SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ⚡️ — DC (@DCComics) August 22, 2020

Levi said in May that the Warner Bros project was in scripting stage. Shazam: Fury of the Gods was originally scheduled to release in April 2022, but was pushed to November 2022 after the coronavirus outbreak brought the film industry to a grinding halt.

Shazam!, which released in April 2019, was the seventh feature in the DC Extended Universe (DCESU). It followed the story of teenager Billy Batson (Aser Angel), who can transform into an adult superhero, played by Levi.

