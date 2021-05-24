'Black Adam’s mythology, ethics and actions no doubt will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains and antiheroes,' promised Dwayne Johnson.

Actor Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’ will finally make his long-awaited superhero debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) Black Adam. He recently teased a new look of his character in a black cloak, and also gave a fans a peek into the massive set of the superhero film.

Johnson also briefly recapped Black Adam's history, adding that the production is smoothly underway. The actor wrote that "Black Adam’s mythology, ethics and actions no doubt will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains and antiheroes."

Meanwhile, the still from the set features a large crew and cameras all around. "We’re hitting our midway point stride and our A-Team production crew continue to showcase why they’re the best in our industry," wrote the actor.

Here are the post

Black Adam will also feature Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan) in pivotal roles.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The character was created by Otto Binder and CC Beck and is the enemy of Shazam, whose role was essayed by actor Zachary Levi in the 2019 film of the same name.