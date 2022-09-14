The veteran actor and politician put out a tweet regarding comedian Raju Srivastava’s health update and urged the doctors to issue fresh bulletin on the same.

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to the hospital last month in August after he suffered a cardiac arrest during his experience regime in the gym. He was put on ventilator and several celebrities on social media like Shekhar Suman and Mukesh Khanna prayed for his speedy recovery. Now, Shatrughan Sinha has tweeted for the comedian as well. The veteran actor and politician put out a tweet regarding comedian Raju Srivastava’s health update and urged the doctors to issue fresh bulletin on the same.

He tweeted- “We are really concerned & worried about the ace actor, stand up comedian king, par excellence, self made man, a very fine human being #RajuSrivastava One can imagine the trauma his wife & family must be going through. It’s very disappointing that he has been in hospital for a month now, at this young age with no positive response coming in. Appreciate, if the doctors/hospital would issue a fresh bulletin on his health status. Hope,wish & pray that he comes out of it soon. Everybody is praying for his smooth recovery.”

Srivastava gained consciousness after 15 days of being hospitalised in AIIMS, New Delhi, his personal secretary Garvit Narang said on Thursday. This was on August 25. “Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he’s being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving,” news agency ANI quoted Narang as saying.

Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS on 10 August after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. The comedian collapsed while he was working on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer where he was administered CPR followed by an angioplasty. He soon slipped into unconsciousness and was placed on ventilator support.

