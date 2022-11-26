With a twisted love story, dramatic life, and ultimate chaos, will Govinda prove to be the underdog who emerges through this victorious circle? Exploring the happy-go-lucky life of Govind A Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.

The first song from Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s new film Govinda Naam Mera, Bijli, was released yesterday. The electrifying music video screams chemistry. Vicky’s massy dance move and Kiara’s glam avatar has been lauded by the fans. Director Shashank Khaitan who is elated with the response the song has been getting, feels it is all because of the illustrious people behind it.

“I am overwhelmed with the response Bijli has been getting ever since it was dropped yesterday. There is a great talent pool which has created ‘Bijli’. Apart from Vicky and Kiara’s electrifying energy, Ganesh masterji has choreographed and Sachin – Jigar are the composers of the song. Written by Vayu while Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar have cronned it. All of them have a strong audience of their own which makes the song even more special”, shares director Shashank Khaitan.

Disney+ Hotstar will release this year’s biggest comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera, jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions. Presenting Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in an all-new avatar, the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the mass entertainer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December, to kickstart the holiday season.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December to watch the chaos that unfolds in Govinda’s life in Vicky Kaushal starrer, Govinda Naam Mera.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.