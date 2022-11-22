Bhumi Pednekar is a tour de force to reckon with in Bollywood given her brilliant acting skills. She is regarded as one of the most versatile actors of this generation and she is reaping praises for her incredible acting and dialoguebaazi in her next, a comic thriller, Govinda Naam Mera!

Bhumi says, “I’m actually thrilled that film-makers can feel that I can really work hard and try and pull off any role that they offer me. That to me is the biggest validation for my work and my skill set as an artiste. My character in Govinda Naam Mera is me trying to do something disruptive again, trying to change it up again with each film and hopefully wowing people with my performance.”

She adds, “I hate to be put into a mould and I constantly look to challenge the status quo and do something subversive. I’m delighted that audiences are loving my character in the trailer. It’s just a tease of what to expect in the film. She is a firecracker of a woman, she is grey and I love her because she is just hilariously entertaining.”

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film revolves around a titular dancer Govinda (Vicky) who is married to Gauri (Bhumi) but falls in love with Suku (Kiara). While Suku considers Govinda useless and has an extramarital affair, she also resists giving him a divorce.

The film further focuses on some budding romance between Govinda and Suku. However, things go out of the way when Govinda and Suku discover a dead body at his house. Well, what happens next is what the movie is all about.

On the work front, Bhumi has an interesting line up of films – Afwaah, Bheed, The Ladykiller and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

