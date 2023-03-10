All the controversies surrounding Paul Verhoeven’s 1992 film, Basic Instinct is no secret to the world. From the infamous ‘nude scene’ to taboo themes coming together on the screen, the film created quite a buzz. Speaking of which, actress Sharon Stone who played the role of Catherine Tramell, a crime novelist also became a part of the controversies, thanks to her being the centre of attraction during the “interrogation sequence” between Catherine Tramell and a group of male police officers. While the scene did throw the film into a lot of controversies, it also stretched into the actress’ personal life, affecting her custodial fight for her son in court.

In a recent interview for iHeartRadio’s Table for Two podcast, the Golden Globe-winning actress recalled the entire episode sharing how the course of events cost her the custody of her young son, leaving a painful impact on her life. She claimed that the brief nudity was used against her in the court by the judge for determining the handover of her son’s custody.

‘It broke my heart’: Sharon Stone over losing her son’s custody

While speaking to the podcast host Bruce Bozzi, Stone began by claiming how the presiding judge asked her 4-year-old son Roan if he knew that his mother worked in “sex movies.”

“The judge asked my child, my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies? Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie” she said.

She further also went on to claim that the court proceedings contributed to her health problems resulting in her getting admitted to the hospital with “extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers” of her heart. The actor further added, “It broke my heart. It literally broke my heart.”

Opening up about the ‘interrogation’ scene, Stone also noted how people nowadays are walking around with no clothes at all on regular TV, but the film which shows maybe “16th of second of possible nudity” made her lose her son’s custody.

Notably, the scene in question from Basic Instinct shows Sharon Stone’s character crossing her legs during the police interrogation, only to reveal the missing apparel under her skirt. Years after the film’s release, the scene became a topic of debate when the actress felt judged during her divorce trial. Stone after getting divorced from Phil Bronstein in 2004 got into a legal fight for the custody of their adopted son, Roan. The judge, however, ruled in favour of her ex-husband, leaving the actress heartbroken.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.