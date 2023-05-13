The New York Indian Film Festival is set to take place from May 11 to May 14, 2023. One of the films that will be screened at the festval is Rahul V. Chittella’s ‘Gulmohar‘, starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, and others. The team posed at the red carpet of the festival.

Tagore spoke about the screening of her film and how she feels.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost back in February, the director of the film Rahul V. Chitella talked about working with Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, and his experience of directing the film with such an interesting ensemble.

On the idea of the film

The idea came two or three years ago when me and my wife were pregnant and I wanted to make a feature film as a director. My co-writer Arpita Mukherjee, who has collaborated with me on a lot of projects, said we should explore the theme of family, that’s where the initial idea came from.

On the title of the film

I love the world, it’s such a beautiful world. It reminds you of Gulzar’s songs that always make you smile. You think of the flower the moment you hear that word, it makes you feel nostalgic. A lot of people don’t know what the word means; if you drive through the streets of Delhi, there are many Gulmohar trees on either side. And our film is based in Delhi, so very early on, we decided to name the film and the house Gulmohar.

On Aradhana being the RRR of the 60s

Sharmila ji said something really nice. She said Aradhana was the RRR of her time.

