One of the popular star kids in the industry, Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her acting debut in Bollywood, though she already enjoys an enviable fan following on social media. Known for being close friends with actress Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Shanaya is no doubt a style icon and keeps her fans entertained with her posts. Despite being in the limelight for a while, Shanaya has been tight-lipped about her love life. Though a buzz has now started making rounds that the diva is no longer single and guess what? The guy is not from the film industry.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Shanaya is dating her collegemate, Karan Kothari, and the two are often seen together at Bollywood parties. Shanaya, who has been keeping her relationship under wraps never posted anything about the same, but if sources are to be believed, the two have been dating each other since their college days in Los Angeles.

Speaking about Kothari, he is from Mumbai and has a startup based in Los Angeles.

“Shanaya has not posted anything about her boyfriend, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him. However, he has often accompanied her to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues. You should see them, they are quite fun and are adorable together,” the source added.

In the meantime, neither Shanaya nor Karan has commented on the development.

On the work front

The elder daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya made her debut as an assistant director with the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. She also featured in a couple of tv advertisements.

Besides this, she is also set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Though no details are yet known about the project.

