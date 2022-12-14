Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday in Qatar for FIFA semi-finals, pictures go viral

At a time when the FIFA World Cup fever has gripped the entire country, it has also not spared our Bollywood celebrities who are equally excited about the ongoing sports event. With the World Cup semi-finals around the corner, many Bollywood celebs also jetted off to Qatar for witnessing the thrilling matches. Among them included actors Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor who also reached Qatar along with their children Ananya Panday. Jahaan Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor respectively, to watch the exciting semi-final between Argentina and Croatia.

While photos of the two families have been going viral from the stadium as they enjoyed the semi-final match, now a few pictures have made heads turn as fans were quick to spot none other than actor Aditya Roy Kapur joining in with Ananya for the match. This comes at a time when the two have been rumoured of dating each other and were spotted together several times.

Speaking of the viral pictures, while one was seemingly taken at the airport where Aditya posed for photos with the others, a few also went viral from the game. In a video, Aditya and Ananya were also spotted coming out together from the match.

Check:

Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in her pics from Qatar. pic.twitter.com/5bcvtyfvRp — lakhpati (@dutta_lakhpati) December 14, 2022

Aditya Roy Kapur clicked yesterday at the semi final match in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/8u1eWTbtCS — Aditya Roy Kapur FC (@ARKfanatics) December 14, 2022



We could also spot Aditya in one of the videos shared by actor Sanjay Kapoor while he was celebrating Messi’s goal during the game. Dressed in a brown-checkered shirt, Aditya was quite engrossed in the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)



The photos do suggest that something is definitely cooking between the two young actors, but an official confirmation is yet to be given by either one of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)



In the meantime, Ananya also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from the game. She added a caption and wrote, “WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!! The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi finals – Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.