From Shamshera and Ek Villain Returns to Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 and Modern Love Hyderabad, July offers some great content to the audience.

The month of July has begun and apart from heavy rains, it will shower some entertaining stuff for you through its OTT and theatrical releases. Apart from Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood and Mollywood biggies, we will also see some amazing shows, which will stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV+ among several others in July.

Theatrical releases

Rashtra Kavach Om - 1st July

The quintessential actioner is directed by Kapil Verma and features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - 1st July

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life story of Nambi Narayanan, an ISRO aerospace engineer, who was charged with espionage and later declared not guilty by the Supreme Court. It features Madhavan as the lead. The movie will be released in multiple languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

Thor: Love And Thunder - 8th July

Chris Hemsworth is back as the God of Thunder in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder. The film also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman in prominent roles.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha - 8th July

The actioner is the sequel to Vidyut Jammwal’s 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Disney+Hotstar. Also featuring Shivaleeka Oberoi in a lead role, the film is directed by Faruk Kabir, who also helmed the first part.

Hit: The First Case - 15th July

The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer is the remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Shamshera - 22nd July

After four long years, Ranbir Kapoor will be back on the silver screen with Shamshera, which is directed by Agneepath and Brothers helmer Karan Malhotra. The mega-budget movie also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

Rk/Rkay - 22nd July

Rk/Rkay is a story that will take the audience inside a mystery related to a film world. The film stars Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Vikrant Rona - 28th July

The Kannada-language fantasy action-adventure film is directed by Anup Bhandari and features Kichcha Sudeepa, Neetha Ashok, Abhinay Raj Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English languages.

EK Villain Returns - 29th July

The action-thriller, which is a spiritual successor of Ek Villain, stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. It is directed Mohit Suri and bankrolled by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Netflix



Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 - 1st July

In the second part of the fourth season, we will witness an interesting clash between Eleven and a dangerous monster. The series features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo. Additionally, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, as well as Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman with the addition of Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, Tom Wlaschiha, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien, and Amybeth McNulty.

Rebelde season 2 - 1st July

The Mexican show focuses on a secret society called the Lodge that threatens to crash the musical hopes of the first year. It is the remake of the 2004 series by the same name.

Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls - 8th July

The live-wire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh will embrace his adventurous side in the reality show. Before Ranveer, Bear collaborated with PM Narendra Modi, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth for special episodes.

The Gray Man - 22nd July

The action-thriller will have a limited theatrical release on 15 July and will stream from 22 July on Netflix. Directed by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame, the film features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton in prominent roles.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 - 29th July

In the second season of the show, Masaba and her mother and veteran actress Neena Gupta will be reprising their roles alongside Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore. It also stars Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

Amazon Prime Video

Samrat Prithviraj - 1st July

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Samrat Prithviraj, which features Akshay Kumar in the titular role, will stream from 1st July. Bankrolled by YRF, it also features Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu, Ashutosh Rana and others in key roles.

The Terminal List - 1st July

The conspiracy thriller stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Riley Keough, JD Pardo, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, Jeanne Triplehorn, LaMonica Garrett, Tyner Rushing, Alexis Louder. Directed by Oscar-winner Antoine Fuqua is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr.

Modern Love Hyderabad - 8th July

The show, which comprises of 6 heartwarming stories features Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta. Filmmakers like Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudanam have come together for this show.

Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher - 22nd July

The British-American biographical drama narrates the story of Jem Belcher who became the youngest ever world champion, was blind at 22 and dead by the age of 30. Directed by Daniel Grahams, the film stars Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Russell Crowe, Marton Csokas, Jodhi May, Julian Glover, Steven Berkoff, Glen Fox, Lucy Martin, Olivia Chenery, Noeleen Comiskey.

Disney+ Hotstar

Koffee With Karan 7 - 7th July

Ace filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar will again turn chat show host for the 7th season of KWK. Celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday are expected to come as guests this season.

Vikram - 8th July

After grossing over Rs 400 crore at the box office, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya starrer Vikram is finally arriving on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 - 13th July

The show follows three vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who have been roommates for over a century. It is based on the 2014 feature film of the same name by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement

Shoorveer - 15th July

The action-packed military drama series features Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani in pivotal roles. Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma.

Sony LIV

Maharani 2 - To be announced

The second season of the political thriller is expected to release in July. As per the reports, the Huma Qureshi starrer is inspired from the life of Rabri Devi, the former illiterate CM of Bihar. Faadu: A Love Story - To be announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari)

The Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher and Abhilash Thapliyal starrer is directed by Panga and Bareily Ki Barfi helmer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary. It is written by Saumya Joshi.

Zee5

Shut Up Sona - 1st July

The movie explores singer Sona Mohapatra's unrelenting fight for equal space in modern-day India. It is directed by Deepti Gupta.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd - 8th July

The coming of age story narrates the tale of Suman, who is struggling to establish her pickle business. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, it Amruta Subhash, Anup Soni, Yamini Das and Anjana Sukhani in prominent roles.

Voot

The Gone Game Season 2 - 7th July

After the grand success of the first season of The Gone Game, the makers of the thriller series are back with the second part and it promises to be a riveting watch. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta and produced by Bodhitree Multimedia, The Gone Game S2 boasts of stellar performances from Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who are all set to reprise their roles, along with Harleen Sethi and Amit Jairath joining the talented ensemble.

Apple TV+

Black Bird - 8th July

The limited series, which is based on actual events features Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, and Ray Liotta. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam, who also serves as executive producer.

Lionsgate Play

Moonfall - 1st July 2022



Starring prominent actors like Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Kelly Yu and John Bradley, The movie follows a world that stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before the impact, NASA executive Jocinda "Jo" Fowler (Halle Berry) teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell - 8th July 2022

A first look at the life of Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of notorious media tycoon and fraudster Robert Maxwell. The true-crime docuseries follows the life of a woman who had it all...and then fell from grace from her reinvention in New York, where she met Jeffery Epstein.

The Ambush - 15th July 2022

During the Yemen War, United Arab Emirates Forces soldiers based in Mocha are deployed on a mission. When three Emirati soldiers are ambushed in hostile territory, their commander leads a daring mission to rescue them.

Run the World (Season 1) - 22nd July 2022

A group of four Black, vibrant and fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it's an unapologetically female show about friendship and not only surviving - but thriving together. The comedy series stars Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Andrea Bordeaux, Corbin Reid and Erika Alexander.

Love Island (Season 8) - 29th July 2022



Love Island, an international reality show on love and dating, involves a group of contestants, referred to as Islanders, living in isolation from the outside world in a villa, constantly under video surveillance. To survive in the villa the Islanders must be coupled up with another Islander, whether it be for love, friendship or survival.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.