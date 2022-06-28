The teaser of Rk/Rkay showcased a quirky story set in the world of moviemaking and will revolve around the hunt for a missing character named Mahboob, from their film.

Bringing one of its kind stories, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor along with his team is here with the teaser of His recently announced film Rk/Rkay. The teaser opens up a question to the audience while revealing a little bit about the suspense behind the lost character in the film, opening doors to interesting suspense ahead.

The teaser of Rk/Rkay showcased a quirky story set in the world of moviemaking and will revolve around the hunt for a missing character named Mahboob, from their film. The teaser is very unique with a whole new kind of comedy mixed with a behind-the-camera drama of the cinematic world. It's a quirky roller coaster ride that will revolve around finding the hero of the film. It would be interesting to see how the hunt for the missing hero of the film will give rise to the twist and turns. Moreover, it seems to be a perfect piece of cinema for those looking for congenial entertainment. The film will be released in the theatres on 22nd July 2022.

A full-on ups and down storyline of the film will see Rajat Kapoor as a protagonist while Ranvir Shorey and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles.

Moreover, the film has already set its footprints at several international festivals including Shanghai international film festival, River to River Festival in Florence, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Austin Film Festival, and Pune International Film Festival.

The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. (Nitin Kumar & Satyavrrat Gaud) Presents a Mithya Talkies & Priyanshi Films production ‘RK/Rkay’ written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

