Shakira shares 'cryptic' message seemed to be a swipe at Gerard Pique, Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo is all hearts

While the world has entered a new year with hopes of better days, Pop superstar Shakira has also shared a cryptic message and promoted the idea of ‘trust and love’. Notably, what seemed to be a swipe at her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Pique following their shocking separation in June last year, the post has already grabbed the internet’s attention. Taking to Instagram, Shakira posted her message in Spanish and noted how “wounds still remain open in this new year” while she believes in time taking its own course to heal the same. While many of her fans came out in her support, it was the reaction of Argentine player Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo that caught eyeballs.

In her post shared on the occasion of New Year, she wrote, “Although our wounds continue to be open in this new year, time is in the surgeon’s hands. Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself. Because there are more good people than bad people. More empathetic people than indolent people. There are fewer who leave and more who stay by our side. Our tears are not a waste, they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak we can continue to love.”

In a heartwarming reaction and to show her support for the post, Antonela dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

About Shakira and Pique’s separation

After being together for over 10 years, the 45-year-old football Gerard Pique and Shakira announced their separation in June 2022, leaving their fans shocked. As per media reports, they parted ways following allegations that the ex-Barcelona defender had cheated Shakira with another woman.

Though none of them ever spoke about the matter officially, a few photos of Pique with an unknown woman did go viral on social media further fuelling the rumours. Shakira during an interaction with Elle had once also said that she had given everything to the relationship but things are too ‘raw and new’ to speak about.

“This is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse,” she added.

For the unversed, Shakira and Pique are also parents to two sons, Milan and Sasha, who now live with their mother.

