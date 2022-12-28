Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira is currently going through a rough patch in her love life. Post her split with long-time partner and former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, Shakira has constantly made it to the headlines. Post their painful separation, Shakira took her sons Milan, who is nine years old, and Sasha who is seven, to Dubai, to celebrate her first Christmas without her ex-boyfriend Gerard. Not just this but the Colombian singer also shared a picture of herself with her little ones enjoying their holiday season to the fullest. But what caught everyone’s attention was the pop star’s cryptic caption at the end of the year that marked her traumatic separation from Gerard.

Shakira took to her official Instagram account to reveal that she and her kids were alone and away from home this Christmas. While sharing the beautiful family portrait, the Hips Don’t Lie singer talked about acquiring ‘serenity in the desert this Christmas.’ Shakira’s cryptic English and Spanish caption read, “In the desert, this Christmas, searching for serenity. En el desierto buscando la serenidad en esta navidad.”

In the now-viral picture, the mother and son trio, standing in the midst of a desert, can be seen sporting Arab looks, while the singer is holding a falcon. Shakira can be seen sporting a hijab atop a white t-shirt and beige trousers. While Milan is in complete Arabic costume from head to toe, Sasha has only donned the head scarf. As the giant falcon is stationed on Shakira’s arms, all three of them can be seen looking at it. Shakira can be seen keeping her youngest son closer to her, and Milan has kept his arms around his mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

It is interesting to note that as per media reports, Shakira and Gerard’s sons are expected to spend their New Year with their father this year. Reportedly, Milan and Sasha will spend time with their mother in UAE till 30 December, which is Friday. Later to this, the pop star will reportedly send their sons with the footballer, who is planning to take Milan and Sasha on a holiday.

For the unversed, it was in June this year that Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in a joint statement. Needless to say that the reports of them parting ways came out as a great shock for the fans, who considered their 12 year-long love story nothing less than a fairy tale. If the reports are to be believed, then Shakira and Gerard parted ways due to the footballer’s infidelity.

