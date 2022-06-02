According to reports, Shakira and Pique, are on the verge of splitting up after she caught the professional footballer cheating with another woman. The Barcelona defender’s uncontrollable partying is also said to be another reason behind their split.

Pop sensation Shakira is reportedly on the verge of separation from her partner Gerard Pique. The Hips Don’t Lie singer, who has two kids with Pique has not yet commented on the rumours.

As per a report in El Periodico, Gerard Pique has moved out from the house he shares with the singer and has been living alone in Barcelona. The professional footballer has also been seen partying with Barcelona teammate Riqui Puig and other friends. Pique and his friends, accompanied by other women, have also been spotted staying out till 2 am or 3 am.

Rumours about his alleged split with Shakira have gained further traction due to the singer’s latest hit Te Felicito. The Colombian superstar’s latest track with Rauw Alejandro is meant as a sarcastic goodbye to a person who won’t change, according to a report in Rolling Stone.



The song is said to hint that all is not well with the couple, with the lyrics including the words “My eyes are red from crying so much for you; and now, it turns out that you are sorry; it sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know that you lie; I congratulate you, how well you act."

Additionally, Shakira has not posted any picture of her long-term partner since March this year. The Waka Waka singer had frequently posted pictures of the pair in the past.

Shakira and Pique met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup and soon entered into a relationship. The couple has two children. The singer is currently working on her next album. She is also a judge at the dance reality show Dancing With Myself with Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

