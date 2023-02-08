The upcoming crime thriller series Farzi from the house of Raj & DK has started a whole new kind of conversation all around the corners. It’s apt to say that, the trailer has it all, the show is about to bring a whole lot of grand and massive entertainment to the audience. While the series is well-studded with many reasons to give it a watch, everyone is excited to watch the superstar Shahid Kapoor making his digital debut which also marks his big pan India debut with Farzi.

Everyone is well aware of Shahid’s amazing acting spectacle. While the superstar has made the audience go crazy behind with his amazing performances in films, he is all set to step into the OTT arena with Raj & DK’s upcoming ‘Farzi’ which is going to be everything on the large scale for the audience. Moreover, this project is indeed a special one for the superstar who is about to make his first pan-India appearance as the multilingual series is about to release in different languages. With this 8-episode series releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Shahid will be seen making his presence in the south market as well, along with the Hindi market.

As Farzi is about to launch Shahid on the pan-India front, it would be very apt to say that, this show will definitely play a very important role and indeed a milestone in Shahid’s career. Moreover, having the superstar with south superstar Vijay Sethupathi would again be a big reason for our much-hyped excitement. We can always trust Raj & DK’s brilliance in introducing great characters on the OTT as they first did with Manoj Bajpayee in ‘The Family Man’ and now they are bringing Shahid Kapoor in Farzi.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.