Shehnaaz Gill, who is soon set to host actor Shahid Kapoor on her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill brought out a fun and quirky side while chatting with the actor. In a promo of the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz is seen telling Shahid that she once spotted him at YRF’s office but did not realise it was him or else she would have stopped him for chatting.

To this, an amused Shahid replies, “Jo mujhe pakadta hai, main bhi use pakad leta hun, so keep that in mind.”

Shehnaaz very coolly instantly says, “I like it, I am sensitive. You don’t know me. I am very chill bro,” leaving Shahid in splits.

Shahid Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Farzi that is set to release on February 10.

Here’s the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Hindi film debut this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Bhagyashree. In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz had also opened up about her equation with Salman and said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.” The Farhad Samji directorial will release in April 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.