Shahid Kapoor reportedly roped in for India's first biking film; production likely to begin in December

Shahid Kapoor has reportedly signed up for India's first biking film, which is likely to be one of the most expensive projects to come out of the country. While other details on the film have been kept under wraps, the actor has, according to several reports, began preparing for his role. The rest of the casting is underway and the project will go on floors in December.

Pune Mirror reports that the actor is required to do a lot of stunts for the film and has been instructed to begin his physical preparations for it. He will also be sporting a number of number of different looks in the film, the same report said.

As per sources, the makers will be making a formal announcement soon, adding that Shahid is a bike aficionado and owns several luxury two-wheelers. "Shahid has always been a bike enthusiast and is the proud owner of a BMW R1250. In the past, the actor owned some of the world's most exclusive bikes including a Ducati Scrambler 1100, a Harley Davidson Fat Boy and a Yamaha MT-01. Biking has always been a passion with Shahid and he will finally get behind some of the meanest road," the source said.

Shahid, who appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster Padmaavat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu in 2018, is currently working on the official Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh. Shahid will also portray the role of former boxing champion and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh in his next project, an earlier report stated.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 14:55:05 IST