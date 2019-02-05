Kiara Advani on her Kabir Singh co-star: Cannot see anyone but Shahid Kapoor in the titular role

Kiara Advani, who has wrapped up the latest schedule of Kabir Singh, praises her co-actor Shahid Kapoor in a recent interview and says that she does not see anyone but Shahid in the titular role.

During a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara says, "I can’t say I’ve grown up watching Shahid because he’s not so old. But after completing an entire schedule with him, I can definitely say that I can’t see anyone but him in the titular role", adding that she enjoys working with the actor as he always "brings so much to a scene.”

The duo had first appeared together in 'Urvashi', a remake of the 1990s AR Rahman chartbuster, and now are sharing screen space in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.



Shahid Kapoor has been extensively sharing pictures from the shoot on Instagram stories.

Kabir Singh, which is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios production, is being directed by Sandeep Vanga, who was also the director of the Telugu version. The film will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Musoorie. Shahid will sport four different looks in the film and has been preparing for it over the last three months.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 16:48:24 IST