Shahid Kapoor opts out of Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions owing to daughter's ill-health, says being parent is above all else

FP Staff

Sep,13 2018 09:41:21 IST

Shahid Kapoor announced on Wednesday, 12 September, that he had pulled out from the promotions of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu due to the ill-health of his daughter Misha and the birth of his son, Zain.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Instagram

Shahid took to Twitter to convey his decision, saying that despite the film's release nine days, being a parent is above all else:

Shahid and Mira Rajput gave birth to their second child last week at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital. The couple had their first child together, Misha, in August 2016.

The actor had earlier spoken about fatherhood had changed him as a person and made him less self-oriented.

"It is no more about just being an actor. I have a family and a kid. I want to be part of my child's growth. I want to be with her in each and every moment. The whole experience of being a parent has been beautiful and life-changing," he had said.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, will be releasing on 21 September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

