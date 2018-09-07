Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete: Shahid Kapoor announces name of his son on Twitter

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who welcomed their second child after Misha on 5 September, took to Twitter on 7 September to announce the name of their son, Zain.

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

The couple had previously announced the news of Mira Rajput's pregnancy in an Instagram post earlier this year. In the post, Misha posed with a caption that said, "Big sister". Mira was checked into Hinduja hospital in Mahim, Mumbai and was visited her by her mother, as per an NDTV report. Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima were also spotted at the hospital.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had their first child together, Misha, in August 2016.

The 37-year-old actor said it is impossible for an actor to not be "self-oriented", but fatherhood taught him to be less self-absorbed.

"Fatherhood brought a lot of change in me as a person and as a human being. My priorities have changed. I am less self-oriented now, because I believe actors can never be not self-oriented. I think I am more open to different point of views. I have matured and feel a lot more grown up now," Shahid told Press Trust of India.

"It is no more about just being an actor. I have a family and a kid. I want to be part of my child's growth. I want to be with her in each and every moment. The whole experience of being a parent has been beautiful and life-changing," he added.

Shahid will next be seen in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which releases on 21 September.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 15:49 PM