Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur wrap up Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey, share update on Twitter

Shahid took Twitter to announce the schedule wrap and expressed his gratitude towards the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Sunday said he has finished the Uttarakhand shooting schedule for his sports drama Jersey, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

Shahid took Twitter to announce the schedule wrap and expressed his gratitude towards the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 18, 2020

Mrunal Thakur who stars opposite Kapoor in the film also shared an update on her Twitter.

I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state.@tsrawatbjp @dipr_uk #ksChauhan — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) October 18, 2020

In August, the Uttarakhand government had relaxed norms for shooting films in the state by removing the upper limit on the number of crew members for outdoor shoots and raising the limit for indoor shoots.

Shahid, who plays a cricketer in Jersey, started filming the movie in the hill state last month.

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead, is directing the Hindi version.

Jersey, also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Shahid has previously shot for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Kabir Singh in Uttarakhand.