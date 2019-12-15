You are here:

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's remake of Nani's film starts shooting in Chandigarh

The team of upcoming sports flick Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, has begun the shooting of the movie in Chandigarh.

Jersey is also a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Shaandaar, the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together.

The lead actor of the film, Shahid himself hopped on to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans along with a picture that carries the movie name board.

Film Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The movie slated to release on 28 August 2020.

