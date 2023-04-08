Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon come together for an impossible love story, look intense in first look
The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What's even more interesting is the tagline, which says: 'An impossible love story'.
Jio Studios and Maddock Films are all set to unveil another unique tale of romance!
The makers of refreshing romcoms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon… and the surprises don’t end there! The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie.
The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there’s also a thrilling ‘never seen before’ appeal to them!
Maddock Films shared the first look and wrote- “An impossible love story! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film’s production. Releasing in Oct 2023.”
Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we’ve got to stay tuned to dig up some answers!
