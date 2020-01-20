Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's maternal grandmother passes away, Dhadak actor posts, 'You’ll never be forgotten'

Actore Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem has passed away, the Dhadak star has announced.

Ishaan, half brother of Shahid and son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, shared the news in an Instagram post. "Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more," the actor wrote.

"They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted," he added.

Check out Ishaan's post here

The cause of Khadija Azeem's death is yet to be ascertained. Ishaan also shared some photos of Khadija Azeem, including one with his mother from her childhood years.

The actor's father Rajesh commented on his post, saying, "An accomplished woman, her zest for life was infectious, she and her husband Anwar Azeem sahib''s influence on my life just seeped in organically and somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi. You will always be in our hearts."

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy recovering from the injury he sustained while shooting for his upcoming feature film Jersey. The actor was reportedly hit in the face with a leather cricket ball, which split his lip, while prepping for the film in Chandigarh. Ishaan is currently shooting for his upcoming film opposite Ananya Panday, titled Khaali Peeli.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 11:40:09 IST