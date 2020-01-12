Jersey: Shahid Kapoor suffers injury on film's set in Chandigarh; returns to Mumbai with wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor, who will take on Nani's role in the Hindi adaptation of Jersey, recently suffered an injury on the film's sets in Chandigarh. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor was reportedly hit in the face with a leather cricket ball, which split his lip. A doctor was rushed on site and his wound was stitched up.

Following the mishap, Kapoor took to Twitter and thanked all his fans for the concern and wishes for his speedy recovery. He wrote that while he had to spill a little blood for the film, it was a worthy sacrifice for a "script this good."

Here is his tweet

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

Asian News International recently reported that Kapoor returned to Mumbai on Sunday with his wife Mira Rajput. At the airport, he was seen wearing a printed mask to cover the injury.

Here are some photos of the actor from the airport

Jersey revolves around a father and a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the Telugu original, will also helm the Hindi version.

Besides Kapoor, the drama also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Jersey is slated to release on 28 August 2020.

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 13:35:25 IST