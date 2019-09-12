You are here:

Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's upcoming romantic comedy feature goes on floors

FP Staff

Sep 12, 2019 18:17:02 IST

The shooting of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli has begun. Ishaan took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that the film has gone floors.

Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now) See you on the other side!

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl".

Khaali Peeli is produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Ali, best known for directing blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was a remake of the Marathi hit Sairat, and managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release.

Ananya, on the other hand, debuted this year in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria.

Raazi actor Jaideep Ahlawat has been roped to play the antagonist in the film.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

 

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 18:17:02 IST

