Shahid Kapoor hints on kickstarting his digital debut with Raj & DK on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor shared selfies with Raj & DK and Raashi Khanna, hinting at his maiden OTT project

Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna are all set to star in Raj & DK’s upcoming OTT project. Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share an image with the director duo of Raj & DK, hinting on kickstarting the project.

In another story, the actor welcomed Khanna as his co-star. He shared a selfie and wrote, “Welcome on board and thanks for letting me be part of your selfie. I feel blessed.”

On the work front, Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 2 is all set for release on 12 February.The sequel of the action spy thriller marks the return of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari. This time Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional life, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni.

Kapoor meanwhile will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. Last year in October, he took Twitter to announce the schedule wrap and expressed his gratitude towards the Uttrakhand government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film will release on 5 November.