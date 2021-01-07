The Family Man season 2 to debut on Amazon Prime Video on 12 February, makers announce with teaser
The Family Man season 2 will mark the digital debut of Samantha Akkineni, who plays the chief nemesis of Manoj Bajpayee's protagonist.
Amazon Prime Video had launched the teaser of its Original series The Family Man, announcing that the sophomore season will debut on 12 February.
The sequel of the action spy thriller marks the return of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari. This time Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional life, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni.
Check out the teaser here
Srikant mission ke peeche aur villain Srikant ke peeche!#TheFamilyManOnPrime, February 12! @SrikantTFM @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 @Priyamani6 @sharibhashmi @shreya_dhan13 @rajndk @Suparn @hinduja_sunny @DarshanKumaar @SharadK7 @vedantsinha411 @RavindraVijay1 @mimegopi pic.twitter.com/NpQWXhq7ET
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 7, 2021
Created by Raj and DK, the new season of The Family Man marks the digital debut of Akkineni, who joins Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Seema Biswas.
Speaking about the new season, Raj and DK said in a statement, "We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of The Family Man. The response to the first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story that is, as compelling and engaging as the first season. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season.”
The show also features Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.
The first season of The Family Man recounted the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explored Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father.
