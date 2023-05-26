Actor Shahid Kapoor made his successful OTT debut with Raj and Dk’s Farzi. He will soon be seen in another action thriller film Bloody Daddy, the trailer of which was launched yesterday. As per reports published in pinkvilla.com, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films today announced their collaboration on a high-octane, action-thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

The film will be directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid Kapoor says, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama, and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbors for a long time, haha! Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining, and thrilling story to the masses.”

