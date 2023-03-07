Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has become the all-time number one Hindi film in India and it had a great hold again on sixth Monday!

Pathaan, on its sixth Monday witnessed a solid trending as it collected 0.77 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.75 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.02 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $47.30 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 535.48 crore (Hindi – 517.05 crore, Dubbed – 18.43 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1037 crore (India gross : 648 crore, overseas : 389 crore)!

While the film has already grossed over 1,000 crores at the global box office, it is still adding to its glorious collection of 500 crores on domestic grounds. With that said, on its fifth Friday, Pathaan also recorded a collection that has been said to be higher than any other Thursday. While a slight drop was witnessed in last week’s collection due to certain new releases, it seems the film will see another set of collections, keeping in view the upcoming Holi holiday and with no new releases in the coming weeks.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. While it has been over a month since the film hit theatres, Pathaan has shown an impressive performance both globally and domestically.

Marking the much-awaited return of SRK to the big screen, Pathaan is said to be the fourth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe.

