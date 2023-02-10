Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has turned out to be a record smasher at the global box office. With around Rs 442.50 crore under his kitty, the spy-actioner has already overtaken Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF 2 to become the second-highest Hindi grosser of all time and is now targeting Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2, which is standing tall at Rs 511 crore.

As an original Hindi movie, the film has shattered the collections of Baahubali 2 in West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Nizam, Andhra, Mysore, Kerala and Assam. In Mumbai, the film needs to beat Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to get the top spot.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

The film has an open week till the arrival of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada (17 February), which gives the film a definite chance to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the box office.

In two weeks, Pathaan has recorded $41.02 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs 458.90 crore (Hindi – 442.50 crore, Dubbed – 16.40 crore). The total worldwide gross is an incredible 888 crore (India gross: Rs 551 crore, overseas: Rs 337 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia with a superb cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger.

