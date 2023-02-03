Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada, the official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, was preparing itself to come in front of the audience on 10th of February. It’s no news that it’s now coming out a week later. The trade states Aaryan and the makers have shifted the release by seven days as a mark of respect for Shah Rukh Khan and his monstrous and meteoric return to the celluloid in the form of Pathaan.

By doing so, has the entire team of the film put their own film in jeopardy? Here’s why the shift should’ve never happened:

The 16-day gap

There was a 16-day gap between Pathaan and Shehzada. The YRF spy thriller opened to record-breaking collections and demolished one film after another. But unlike the era of the jubilees that was once prominent, films, no matter how massive and mammoth, run out of steam after a few days. It’ll be interesting to see if Khan’s film runs to packed houses even after its 2-week run. A fresh release that too in the form of Shehzada could’ve made a slight dent in its collections and not the other way round.

The clash with Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania

Hollywood has overpowered, overshadowed, overtaken Hindi films in Indian market since the Fast and Furious films began their dominance here, 2015 to be precise. Ever since then, the instances are aplenty. The Jungle Book mauled Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, Avengers: Endgame ended Kalank’s already tepid run at the ticket windows, Avatar 1 and 2 didn’t permit Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh and Ranveer Singh’s CirKus to stand a chance. And this time, with Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania coming out on the same day, the stakes just for higher for Shehzada.

Selfiee a week later

Akshay Kumar looks solid in the trailer of Selfiee, flashing his real-life working style and taking digs at his own way of functioning with coolness and confidence. This too is a remake of a very enjoyable film called Driving License. Releasing on 24th of February, this is one film that should give Kumar the one hit he needs and probably deserves. And if it does knock it out of the park, Aaryan could be in trouble.

