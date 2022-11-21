Bollywood star and the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling over the hearts of millions of fans across the world, thanks to his charming personality and humble nature. Fans from all walks of life come to Mumbai to catch a single glimpse of their favourite actor. Many also stop outside Shah Rukh’s Mannat residence in Mumbai and wait for hours, especially on his birthday and other special occasions, when the actor treats the fans by coming out onto the balcony and waving back to them.

Besides, fans also mark their visit to the spot by clicking pictures outside Mannat as well as near the famous nameplate, which reads ‘Mannat Lands End.’ For the past few months, the nameplate was removed due to some repair work. Now to fans’ delight, it is back in place and has got a ‘shiny’ makeover.

Giving a grand look to the actor’s entrance gate, Mannat’s nameplate has been fitted with a special LED which glows in the dark, thus giving a ‘diamond studded’ look. Notably, it is basically an LED-fitted plate that is turned on after the light goes out and shines out in the evening and night.

Apart from the nameplate, the entrance gate has also been given a new look with a fresh coat of paint.

In the meantime, fans, who are going gaga over the new look have taken to social media and shared pictures of the same. Several SRK fan clubs shared photos of their members posing in front of the nameplate, while some also mimicked Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose in photos.

[Latest]: Morning View with new #Mannat gate design. Looking like a beautiful gift 🎁#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1HF09bpLhg — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 20, 2022

Latest ⚡HQ & tagless video & pics of #Mannat’s diamond nameplate 💎 which perfectly symbolises ThePalaceOfTheLastOfTheStars🌟 & reminds us of those lyrics Dil Ka Ye Kamal Khile..Sone Ka Mahal Mile..Barasne Lage Heere Moti✨

RT if u can’t wait to click a 🤳 with it!#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/fufgJLt8qz — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2022

After 2 months #Mannat new gate design is unveiled and it’s super awesome.

What do you think guys? 😍#GauriKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/w2VcF2AEl9 — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 19, 2022



A user wrote in the caption, “After 2 months Mannat new gate design is unveiled and it’s super awesome. What do you think guys?”

Earlier in April, a new nameplate was installed at the gate. However, it was removed a month later and had been missing since then. SRK’s fans are delighted that a replacement has finally been installed that is worthy of the Badshah of Bollywood.

