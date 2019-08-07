Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's first look poster for short film The Grey Part of Blue unveiled

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is a part of a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, directed by her schoolmate Theodore Gimeno, according to DNA. Theodore shared the film's poster on Instagram, but did not reveal any other details.

Here's the announcement.



View this post on Instagram #thegreypartofblue art by @olsdavis A post shared by Theo Gimeno (@theodoregimeno) on Aug 2, 2019 at 7:22am PDT

Vogue India writes that the other two posters featured Khan and her co-star's digitally painted portraits.

View this post on Instagram #thegreypartofblue art by @olsdavis A post shared by Theo Gimeno (@theodoregimeno) on Aug 2, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

Suhana made her Vogue India debut in August 2018 and the cover was launched by her father at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. However, the cover was met with backlash from social media users, who accused the publication of nepotism.

Shah Rukh had spoken about Suhana's aspirations to become an actress in Bollywood in a 2018 interview. He said that he wanted her learn the craft of acting before venturing into films as he does not want her to simply assume that she is talented.

"She came on sets because learning acting has a lot to do with spending time on the sets and learning production. She did the same in London and while she was here. She said she still has two weeks to go back to London and we were shooting a song for Zero in the coming two weeks. So she came here to have that experience," he had shared.

He had also said that Suhana will receive formal training in acting for three to four more years. Suhana graduated from Ardingly College, England this year, with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama."

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 13:36:00 IST