Shah Rukh Khan celebrates daughter Suhana's graduation: 'School ends but learning doesn't'

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama". The couple shared the news on their social media accounts and posted photos from the graduation ceremony.

Shah Rukh shared a photo with Gauri and Suhana, and said, "School ends but learning doesn’t.”

Check out the photos and videos from the ceremony:

4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/hKHPIj0ffe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead.... pic.twitter.com/NnAIUUYkG8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

Gauri also posted a video from the ceremony on her Instagram account as Suhana received her Russel Cap trophy.

The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FE5CrsEXIv — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 28, 2019

Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation pic.twitter.com/BpXmAFGlDB — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 28, 2019

Suhana was the cover girl of Vogue in August 2018.

Talking about what drew her closer to acting, she said to Vogue, “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."

However she also mentioned that she would want to finish her school first, “There’s so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start [working] early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies,” said Suhana, echoing the sentiments of her father, who has often mentioned that he wants his children to get an education before entering the film industry.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 13:26:05 IST