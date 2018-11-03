You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan's 53rd birthday celebrations cut-short after Mumbai police interrupts party

FP Staff

Nov,03 2018 14:57:32 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, held at a popular Mumabi restaurant, was interrupted by the police for playing loud music, reported The Times of India. Several celebrities, including Swara Bhasker, Nikhil Advani, music director duo- Ajay-Atul and choreographers Bosco and Caesar attended the party.

Shah Rukh Khan. Image via Facebook

Shah Rukh Khan. Image via Facebook

As per the report, the party went on till the wee hours of Friday, 1 November and the police entered the restaurant and asked the owners to shut down.

The actor, who turned 53 on 2 November, unveiled the trailer of Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Mumbai on Friday. In the film, he is essaying the role of a vertically-challenged man and will be chronicling his encounters with a wheelchair-bound Anushka Sharma and a celebrity, played by Katrina Kaif.

The teaser and title of the highly anticipated film was released on 1 January and it left the internet in a frenzy as Khan was seen as a vertically challenged person for the first time by the audience. For SRK's challenging look, the makers reportedly used advanced technology inspired from Hollywood films.

Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai and jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan, will hit the theatres on 21 December 2018. The film's soundtrack has been composed by Ajay-Atul with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Apart from a cameo appearance of Salman Khan in a song, the film will also see Sridevi in her last screen appearance .

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018 14:57 PM

tags: Aanand L Rai , Anushka Sharma , Katrina Kaif , Nikhil Advani , Shah Rukh Khan , Sridevi , Swara Bhasker , Zero

also see

Aamir Khan praises Zero trailer; SRK shares photograph with Thugs of Hindostan actor

Aamir Khan praises Zero trailer; SRK shares photograph with Thugs of Hindostan actor

Shah Rukh on Salman Khan's special cameo in Zero song: Very dignified and loving of him

Shah Rukh on Salman Khan's special cameo in Zero song: Very dignified and loving of him

Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan takes a leap of faith for love in Aanand L Rai's colourful film

Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan takes a leap of faith for love in Aanand L Rai's colourful film