Shah Rukh Khan's 53rd birthday celebrations cut-short after Mumbai police interrupts party

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, held at a popular Mumabi restaurant, was interrupted by the police for playing loud music, reported The Times of India. Several celebrities, including Swara Bhasker, Nikhil Advani, music director duo- Ajay-Atul and choreographers Bosco and Caesar attended the party.

As per the report, the party went on till the wee hours of Friday, 1 November and the police entered the restaurant and asked the owners to shut down.

The actor, who turned 53 on 2 November, unveiled the trailer of Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Mumbai on Friday. In the film, he is essaying the role of a vertically-challenged man and will be chronicling his encounters with a wheelchair-bound Anushka Sharma and a celebrity, played by Katrina Kaif.

The teaser and title of the highly anticipated film was released on 1 January and it left the internet in a frenzy as Khan was seen as a vertically challenged person for the first time by the audience. For SRK's challenging look, the makers reportedly used advanced technology inspired from Hollywood films.

Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai and jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan, will hit the theatres on 21 December 2018. The film's soundtrack has been composed by Ajay-Atul with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Apart from a cameo appearance of Salman Khan in a song, the film will also see Sridevi in her last screen appearance .

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018 14:57 PM