Shah Rukh Khan wraps Zero; Kangana Ranaut celebrates World Yoga Day: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jun,21 2018 16:39:31 IST

It's a wrap for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has finished shooting for Aanand L Rai's much-anticipated film Zero in which he plays a vertically challenged person. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Misha Kapoor's snazzy ride

Misha Kapoor's playtime was interrupted by her mother Mira Kapoor, who caught the little one acting sassy and riding her mini-Mercedes.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates World Yoga Day 2018

The very heart of Yoga practice is 'Abhyaasa'- Steady effort in the direction you want to go to. #Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. #KanganaRanaut doing Abhyaasa of #dhanurasana this #InternationalYogaDay2018. #WorldYogaDay #YogaDay2018

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

  #KanganaRanaut practicing the ancient science of #Yoga this #InternationalYogaDay2018 The key to practice Yoga is patience & stillness #YogaDay2018 #WorldYogaDay #Chakrasana #suryanamaskar #adhomukhasvasana   A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana Ranaut showed her fans how dedicated she is towards yoga on International Yoga Day 2018. The Simran actress shared pictures of her yoga session on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Raanjhanaa turns 5

On World Music Day, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a cover of a song from Raanjhanaa on Twitter. Her 2013 romantic drama also turns five today. Akshay Kumar releases new Chumbak poster

Akshay Kumar released the new poster of upcoming Marathi film Chumbak. The Padman actor introduced his fans to Sahil Jadhav, the young actor playing the lead role in the film that's being presented by him.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:43 PM

