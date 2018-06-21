You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan wraps Zero; Kangana Ranaut celebrates World Yoga Day: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

It's a wrap for Shah Rukh Khan

A film never finishes...but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm pic.twitter.com/Qw5McL2WiQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 20, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan has finished shooting for Aanand L Rai's much-anticipated film Zero in which he plays a vertically challenged person. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Misha Kapoor's snazzy ride

Misha Kapoor's playtime was interrupted by her mother Mira Kapoor, who caught the little one acting sassy and riding her mini-Mercedes.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates World Yoga Day 2018

Kangana Ranaut showed her fans how dedicated she is towards yoga on International Yoga Day 2018. The Simran actress shared pictures of her yoga session on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Raanjhanaa turns 5

This song gives me goose bumps every time! ❤

Today Raanjhanaa celebrates its 5th anniversary & coincidentally it is also #WorldMusicDay. Sharing a lovely rendition by KM Music Conservatory & The Sunshine Orchestra. @arrahman @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja #5YearsOfRaanjhanaa pic.twitter.com/4yOcRJ3tnA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2018

On World Music Day, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a cover of a song from Raanjhanaa on Twitter. Her 2013 romantic drama also turns five today. Akshay Kumar releases new Chumbak poster

Akshay Kumar released the new poster of upcoming Marathi film Chumbak. The Padman actor introduced his fans to Sahil Jadhav, the young actor playing the lead role in the film that's being presented by him.

