Akshay Kumar backs Marathi film Chumbak, starring popular Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire

Akshay Kumar presented the Marathi movie Chumbak, starring popular Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire, reports The Times of India.

The movie directed by Sandeep Modi revolves around the friendship between a restaurant bus boy and a simple man from a village. The chance encounter of a 15 year old Baalu and 45 year old mentally challenged Prasanna sets the basic premise of the film. Producer Narain S Kumar had earlier said in an interview, “Baalu who is on the verge of making the choices in life, till he meets Prasanna, a mentally slow man. Thrown on a roller coaster ride of circumstances together with Prasanna, Baalu finds himself in a dilemma again. Will the attraction of his dream make him sell his soul? Or will the pull of his conscience and Prasanna make him the man he once wanted to be? Chumbak is the journey of these two opposites.”

The movie was screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2017.

In an interaction on social media, the star tweeted a video of him talking about the film in Marathi. In the video he says “Every cinema has its own language. Few days ago, I saw such a Marathi movie, which made me laugh and cry a lot. It was such an honest film. I’ve watched so many films but I don’t know why, this particular movie, its characters have remained etched in my mind.”

“I have decided to share this movie with you’ll. I’m pretty sure you’ll will love this movie. I’m bringing this film to you’ll on 27 July, I hope you guys enjoy it. The name of the film is Chumbak,” he added.

Chumbak is the first Marathi film to be backed by the actor.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 13:38 PM