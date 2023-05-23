The megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently juggling between his upcoming projects, won the hearts of millions as he took time to fulfil the wish of a terminally-ill fan.

West Bengal’s Shivani Chakraborty (60), who is suffering from terminal cancer, expressed her ‘last wish’ to meet King Khan in a TV interview. Now SRK did the next best thing as he video-called her and enquired about her health. In his 30-minute conversation, the megastar offered her financial assistance and also promised to visit her when he is in Kolkata.

During the Call He Said “Bye” 3 Times and again he Started Talking ❣️ Not Only This But He also Promised for Financial Help, He promised When He Will Visit Kolkata He Will Come to Meet her, Also He Himself Invited for Her Daughter(Priya) Marriage, 1/3 — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023

SRK Sir Ask her to Cook Fish When He Will Visit her, During All the talk he Tried his Best to Make Her Happiest & Hopeful for Life as She is in Last Stage, She had Tear in Eyes after SRK Call Such a Man Such a Legend he is, He just Deserve Love Nothing Else, 1/2 — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023

In All These Busy Schedule, He Came for a 30mnts Video Call for an Unknown Lady to Make her Happy , he is King for a Reason I will Love you SRK Sir More Than Anything Till My Last Breath ❤️ Thank You Everyone Who helped her to Make it Possible #ShahRukhKhan @TeamSRKWarriors — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan, which will hit the screens in September. He also has Dunki and Tiger Vs Pathaan under his belt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.