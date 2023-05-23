Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan video chats with terminal cancer patient for 30 minutes; offers financial help and promises to visit her

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan said that it was her 'last wish' to meet the megastar.

FP Staff May 23, 2023 17:27:43 IST
The megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently juggling between his upcoming projects, won the hearts of millions as he took time to fulfil the wish of a terminally-ill fan.

West Bengal’s Shivani Chakraborty (60), who is suffering from terminal cancer, expressed her ‘last wish’ to meet King Khan in a TV interview. Now SRK did the next best thing as he video-called her and enquired about her health. In his 30-minute conversation, the megastar offered her financial assistance and also promised to visit her when he is in Kolkata.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan, which will hit the screens in September. He also has Dunki and Tiger Vs Pathaan under his belt.

