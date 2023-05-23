Shah Rukh Khan video chats with terminal cancer patient for 30 minutes; offers financial help and promises to visit her
A fan of Shah Rukh Khan said that it was her 'last wish' to meet the megastar.
The megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently juggling between his upcoming projects, won the hearts of millions as he took time to fulfil the wish of a terminally-ill fan.
West Bengal’s Shivani Chakraborty (60), who is suffering from terminal cancer, expressed her ‘last wish’ to meet King Khan in a TV interview. Now SRK did the next best thing as he video-called her and enquired about her health. In his 30-minute conversation, the megastar offered her financial assistance and also promised to visit her when he is in Kolkata.
Remember Shivani that 60yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient from Kolkata Her Last Wish Was to Meet @iamsrk Sir?
Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called her Talked almost 30 Minutes, He is The Humblest Star on Earth for a Reason,
1/4 pic.twitter.com/gWSSgQpzv4
Related Articles
— SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023
During the Call He Said “Bye” 3 Times and again he Started Talking ❣️
Not Only This But
He also Promised for Financial Help, He promised When He Will Visit Kolkata He Will Come to Meet her, Also He Himself Invited for Her Daughter(Priya) Marriage, 1/3
— SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023
SRK Sir Ask her to Cook Fish When He Will Visit her, During All the talk he Tried his Best to Make Her Happiest & Hopeful for Life as She is in Last Stage,
She had Tear in Eyes after SRK Call
Such a Man Such a Legend he is, He just Deserve Love Nothing Else, 1/2
— SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023
In All These Busy Schedule, He Came for a 30mnts Video Call for an Unknown Lady to Make her Happy , he is King for a Reason
I will Love you SRK Sir More Than Anything Till My Last Breath ❤️
Thank You Everyone Who helped her to Make it Possible #ShahRukhKhan @TeamSRKWarriors
— SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan, which will hit the screens in September. He also has Dunki and Tiger Vs Pathaan under his belt.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘The Kerala Story’ jolts Bollywood biggies out of their slumber: Here’s what they must learn from the film
The success of ‘The Kerala Story’ is a wake-up call for Bollywood. While most makers will not make films dealing with similarly controversial subjects, they should now realise that producing a remake or just any other film with an established male star without right content is not an option today
Draft complaint mentioned Aryan but it was never filed, says Wankhede; HC asks CBI not to act against him till Monday
The Indian Revenue Service officer made the claim in his petition before the HC seeking to quash an FIR registered by the CBI against Wankhede for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Khan for not implicating his son in the alleged drug bust.
Sudha Murthy: 'My hero was Dilip Kumar, and only Shah Rukh Khan today can bring that kind of emotion'
She added, "Next to Dilip Kumar, who can act with that kind of emotion is, Shah Rukh Khan. When I saw 'Veer-Zara', I told my daughter, Akshata, if Dilip Kumar would've been young, he would've done 'Veer-Zara'."