Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have undying love for him and the star, too, never leaves a chance to reciprocate the same feelings. Considering the huge anticipation surrounding the release of his eagerly-awaited film ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh often takes time from his busy schedule to interact with his fans by conducting #AskSRK session on Twitter thereby answering their queries related to the film.

While SRK dropped a surprise for his fans by unveiling the poster of ‘Jawan’ during the #AskSRK session today, he also spilled some beans on the mind-blowing action sequences choreographed by the Hollywood action choreographer Spiro Razatos in the film. Spiro is a stuntman, stunt coordinator and director who has performed stunts in ‘Star Trek’ series.

Responding to a fan’s query of his favourite action scene from ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan”. Now, this has certainly piqued huge curiosity amongst the ardent fans and movie buffs! The superstar’s various appearances in the action-packed prevue of ‘Jawan’ has generated never seen before buzz.

‘Jawan‘ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The intriguing Prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has justified it clearly that this action thriller is going to be a super hit and will set new records. Well-studded all the massive elements and an ensemble star cast from all across the nation, the film is undoubtedly the hot topic currently. Well, we assume it’s just the beginning, SRK has already engraved his name in the record books with Pathaan while Jawan is all set to take it a notch higher.